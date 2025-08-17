403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Electricity Law Introduces Modern Concepts, Supports Power Systemstability, Says Official
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug 17 (Petra) - Jordan's new electricity law incorporates modern provisions aimed at stabilizing the national power system and aligning with global energy sector developments, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said on Sunday.
Amani Al-Azzam, the ministry's secretary-general, told the local talk show, Nabd Al-Balad, that energy storage had become essential as renewable sources now account for about 27% of the country's electricity, mostly from solar power, which declines in the evening. Storage systems will allow consumers to use surplus daytime production at night, reducing bills, and help operators balance supply and demand while lowering generation costs.
The law introduces an independent transmission system, Al-Azzam said, a step designed to attract investment in the green hydrogen sector by allowing standalone networks connected to self-generation and storage units to feed electricity to specific industrial loads.
Regarding tariffs, she stressed that the law preserves their core structure, ensuring investors a fair return while requiring compliance with efficiency and performance standards, such as reducing losses, improving delivery times, and minimizing outages.
Al-Azzam added that the system prevents financial manipulation during property transfers by requiring clearance certificates for electricity-related liabilities, with ministry staff assigned to land offices to simplify procedures for citizens.
The ministry is also advancing smart meter rollout, expected to cover all governorates by year-end, enhancing service efficiency, transparency, and accurate consumption measurement. The meters will allow consumers to track usage and help distributors reduce losses and improve network efficiency, benefiting the national electricity system overall.
Amman, Aug 17 (Petra) - Jordan's new electricity law incorporates modern provisions aimed at stabilizing the national power system and aligning with global energy sector developments, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said on Sunday.
Amani Al-Azzam, the ministry's secretary-general, told the local talk show, Nabd Al-Balad, that energy storage had become essential as renewable sources now account for about 27% of the country's electricity, mostly from solar power, which declines in the evening. Storage systems will allow consumers to use surplus daytime production at night, reducing bills, and help operators balance supply and demand while lowering generation costs.
The law introduces an independent transmission system, Al-Azzam said, a step designed to attract investment in the green hydrogen sector by allowing standalone networks connected to self-generation and storage units to feed electricity to specific industrial loads.
Regarding tariffs, she stressed that the law preserves their core structure, ensuring investors a fair return while requiring compliance with efficiency and performance standards, such as reducing losses, improving delivery times, and minimizing outages.
Al-Azzam added that the system prevents financial manipulation during property transfers by requiring clearance certificates for electricity-related liabilities, with ministry staff assigned to land offices to simplify procedures for citizens.
The ministry is also advancing smart meter rollout, expected to cover all governorates by year-end, enhancing service efficiency, transparency, and accurate consumption measurement. The meters will allow consumers to track usage and help distributors reduce losses and improve network efficiency, benefiting the national electricity system overall.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment