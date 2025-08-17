New Electricity Law Introduces Modern Concepts, Supports Power Systemstability, Says Official

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 17 (Petra) - Jordan's new electricity law incorporates modern provisions aimed at stabilizing the national power system and aligning with global energy sector developments, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said on Sunday.Amani Al-Azzam, the ministry's secretary-general, told the local talk show, Nabd Al-Balad, that energy storage had become essential as renewable sources now account for about 27% of the country's electricity, mostly from solar power, which declines in the evening. Storage systems will allow consumers to use surplus daytime production at night, reducing bills, and help operators balance supply and demand while lowering generation costs.The law introduces an independent transmission system, Al-Azzam said, a step designed to attract investment in the green hydrogen sector by allowing standalone networks connected to self-generation and storage units to feed electricity to specific industrial loads.Regarding tariffs, she stressed that the law preserves their core structure, ensuring investors a fair return while requiring compliance with efficiency and performance standards, such as reducing losses, improving delivery times, and minimizing outages.Al-Azzam added that the system prevents financial manipulation during property transfers by requiring clearance certificates for electricity-related liabilities, with ministry staff assigned to land offices to simplify procedures for citizens.The ministry is also advancing smart meter rollout, expected to cover all governorates by year-end, enhancing service efficiency, transparency, and accurate consumption measurement. The meters will allow consumers to track usage and help distributors reduce losses and improve network efficiency, benefiting the national electricity system overall.