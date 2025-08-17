Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Police Detain Family Members Over Domestic Assault Complaint


2025-08-17
Amman, Aug 17 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) said on Sunday that its Family Protection Department received a complaint from a man and his sister alleging assault by their father and siblings. Authorities investigated, referred the pair for medical examination, and detained all involved, sending the case to court.
The PSD spokesperson said a video shared by the complainant, showing him tied with ropes and subjected to physical and psychological abuse, was several months old. The footage was seized and submitted to the judiciary.
A social study has been opened by the Family Protection Department to monitor the complainants' welfare and provide necessary services.

