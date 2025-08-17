Ramtha Municipality Explores Waste Sorting Project With Germany's GIZ

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, Aug 17 (Petra) – The New Ramtha Municipality met with a delegation from the German development agency GIZ on Sunday to discuss cooperation and the implementation of a waste sorting facility in the city.Jamal Abu Obeid, head of the municipal committee, said the municipality places high importance on such partnerships to improve local services.Hani Abu Qudais from Jordan University of Science and Technology highlighted the value of public-private collaboration for executing the project.Officials said the facility will significantly improve solid waste management and promote environmental sustainability in line with local development plans.