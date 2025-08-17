403
NYC Police: Three Dead, Eight Injured In Brooklyn Shooting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- The New York City police announced on Sunday the death of three people and the injury of eight others in a shooting incident at a restaurant in Brooklyn.
New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a press conference that they received many emergency calls at around 3:30 am (local time) reporting gunfire at the "Taste of the City" restaurant in the Crown Heights neighborhood.
Police officers arrived at the scene of the incident within minutes and found 11 victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside the restaurant, the victims were eight men and three women, aged between 27 and 61.
Three of the injured men were pronounced dead, while the rest of the victims were transferred to hospitals.
Investigators found at least 36 bullet casings at the scene, as well as a firearm in the area nearby, added Tisch.
The police believe that several shooters are involved, and that no suspects have been detained as of Sunday, according to CNN. (end)
