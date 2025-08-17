Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dozens Injured After 5.98 Quake Jolts Central Indonesia

Dozens Injured After 5.98 Quake Jolts Central Indonesia


2025-08-17 03:08:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- At least 29 people were injured when a 5.98 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's central island of Sulawesi, the national disaster mitigation agency said on Sunday.
The wounded individuals were in a church when the quake struck 15 kilometres north of Poso district in Sulawesi province early on Sunday, while there appears to be no risk of a tsunami threat, according to the agency.
Villages at the epicenter of the quake witnessed heavy material losses and structural damage to infrastructure, it added, citing no reported deaths as a result of the tremor.
Indonesia lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where some 90 percent of earthquakes occur, making the Southeast Asian archipelago highly prone to such seismic activity. (end)
aab


MENAFN17082025000071011013ID1109939076

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search