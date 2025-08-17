403
Dozens Injured After 5.98 Quake Jolts Central Indonesia
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- At least 29 people were injured when a 5.98 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's central island of Sulawesi, the national disaster mitigation agency said on Sunday.
The wounded individuals were in a church when the quake struck 15 kilometres north of Poso district in Sulawesi province early on Sunday, while there appears to be no risk of a tsunami threat, according to the agency.
Villages at the epicenter of the quake witnessed heavy material losses and structural damage to infrastructure, it added, citing no reported deaths as a result of the tremor.
Indonesia lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where some 90 percent of earthquakes occur, making the Southeast Asian archipelago highly prone to such seismic activity. (end)
