Qatar Welcomes US-Russia Summit In Alaska

2025-08-17 03:08:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- Qatar welcomed on Sunday the summit held in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, hoping that ongoing diplomatic efforts will lead to a comprehensive and lasting solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
In a statement, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's firm stance on resolving the crisis through peaceful means, underscoring its belief that dialogue remains the best approach to addressing regional and international conflicts.
The ministry further emphasized Qatar's full support for all efforts aimed at fostering peace and strengthening cooperation among nations in pursuit of global security and stability.
On Friday evening, President Trump received President Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, where the two leaders shook hands before commencing their summit talks on Ukraine. (end)
