403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Welcomes US-Russia Summit In Alaska
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- Qatar welcomed on Sunday the summit held in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, hoping that ongoing diplomatic efforts will lead to a comprehensive and lasting solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
In a statement, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's firm stance on resolving the crisis through peaceful means, underscoring its belief that dialogue remains the best approach to addressing regional and international conflicts.
The ministry further emphasized Qatar's full support for all efforts aimed at fostering peace and strengthening cooperation among nations in pursuit of global security and stability.
On Friday evening, President Trump received President Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, where the two leaders shook hands before commencing their summit talks on Ukraine. (end)
sss
In a statement, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's firm stance on resolving the crisis through peaceful means, underscoring its belief that dialogue remains the best approach to addressing regional and international conflicts.
The ministry further emphasized Qatar's full support for all efforts aimed at fostering peace and strengthening cooperation among nations in pursuit of global security and stability.
On Friday evening, President Trump received President Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, where the two leaders shook hands before commencing their summit talks on Ukraine. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment