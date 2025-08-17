403
Palestinian PM Hails Egypt's Objection To Displacement Of Palestinians
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa praised on Sunday Egypt's "firm" stance in support of the Palestinian people, affirming that this position was decisive in preventing the displacement of Palestinians from their land.
This came during Mustafa's meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty in the city of Alamein, as part of his visit to Egypt, according to a statement from the Egyptian Prime Minister's Office.
The statement quoted Mustafa as saying that future generations will remember Egypt's historic support for the Palestinian people, considering it the main reason the Palestinian cause continues to be discussed today.
He added that the current challenges require more coordination and consultation between both sides, expressing his gratitude to Egyptian state institutions for their efforts in supporting the Gaza Strip, especially during the Two-State Solution Conference held in New York last month under the co-chairmanship of Saudi Arabia and France.
He affirmed that the Arab-Islamic plan for the reconstruction of Gaza revolves around a fundamental goal of rebuilding without displacing the Palestinian people, noting the Palestinian leadership's confidence in Egypt's role in this regard.
For his part, Madbouly reiterated his country's firm stance on the Palestinian cause and its complete rejection of any plans to displace the Palestinian people from their land, as well as Egypt's continued provision of all necessary support to the Gaza Strip.
Madbouly added that the Rafah crossing is operating around the clock to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Strip.
He reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to congruous Palestinian territories in the West Bank and Gaza Strip under the leadership of the Palestinian Authority, calling in this context for the need to set a specific timeframe for recognizing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Meanwhile, Abdelatty reiterated the commitment of both Egypt and Palestine to the two-state solution, considering it the only path to resolving the Palestinian issue and achieving a just and comprehensive peace in the region.
He praised the level of coordination between the Egyptian and Palestinian sides, particularly regarding preparations for the Early Recovery and Reconstruction Conference for the Gaza Strip, which is to follow the establishment of a ceasefire.
Abdelatty stressed the importance of coordination with international donor entities, given "their vital role in the early recovery and reconstruction process," noting that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue coordinating with the Palestinian side regarding arrangements for the conference's timing and sessions. (end)
