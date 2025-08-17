Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Stands By Algeria Over Bus Accident Victims


2025-08-17 03:08:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- The UAE on Sunday voiced its solidarity with Algeria over the victims of a passenger bus crash in the capital, Algiers, which left dozens of people dead or injured.
In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed the UAE's sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to Algeria and its people.
The ministry also wished a speedy recovery for all those injured in the bus accident, according to the release. (end)
