U.S, State Sec.: Russia, Ukraine Not At Precipice Of Peace Agreement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine are not at the precipice of a peace agreement.
"We're not at the precipice of a peace agreement. We're not at the edge of one," the secretary said in exclusive remarks to ABC News following recent talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
But, Rubio affirmed that there was some progress during Alaska talks, saying, "But I do think progress was made."
He also indicated that Trump's position on the war in Ukraine hasn't changed after Friday's summit and that Ukraine's involvement is essential for a peace deal.
"I don't think his mind has changed at all. I think ultimately, if this whole effort doesn't work out, then there is going to have to be additional consequences to Russia. But we're trying to avoid that by reaching a peace agreement," Rubio said. (end)
