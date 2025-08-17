Morocco Beat DR Congo To Book Quarter-Final Spot In African Nations Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Nairobi: Morocco sealed their place in the quarter-finals of the African Nations Championship with a 3-1 victory over the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in Nairobi on Sunday.



Oussama Lamlaoui scored twice, and Mohamed Hrimat added another goal as Morocco secured a 3-1 victory over the DRC. The goals came in the 8th, 70th, and 80th minutes, while Jephte Kitambala netted the lone goal for the DRC in the 43rd minute.



With this win, Morocco climbs to nine points, placing second in the group behind Kenya, which leads with 10 points. The DRC remains third with six points.



In another match, Kenya edged out Zambia with a 1-0 victory, thanks to a 75th-minute goal from Rambok Ryan.



The win lifts Kenya to 10 points, securing the top spot in Group A and a place in the quarter-finals. Zambia, meanwhile, finishes at the bottom of the group in fifth place with zero points, just behind Angola, which ends with four points