Qatar Participates In Meetings Of Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee On Plastic Pollution

Geneva: The State of Qatar participated in the meetings of the second part of the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC 5.2) in Geneva. The meetings discussed ways to develop an international legally binding instrument to address plastic pollution, including in the marine environment.



During the high-level meeting of the INC, Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Yousef Al Hamar discussed Qatar's efforts in environmental conservation and its various initiatives to recycle plastics and mitigate their negative impacts, thus enhancing the balance between environmental protection and the requirements of economic and social development.



Al Hamar emphasized the importance of converging positions among member states to reach a comprehensive and balanced agreement that takes into account the national interests of the various countries and achieves tangible benefits for all peoples. He stressed Qatar's full readiness to participate effectively and constructively in the negotiations.



He also affirmed the State of Qatar's unwavering commitment to preserving the environment and conserving its natural resources, believing that protecting the environment is a collective responsibility that requires international cooperation and integrated efforts.



He pointed out that the State of Qatar has embodied this commitment by joining numerous relevant international treaties and conventions, and by implementing its obligations in accordance with the highest standards.



He indicated that the State of Qatar has made combating plastic pollution a priority in its national policies by strengthening programs to reduce plastic waste, encouraging recycling, and supporting innovative and environmentally friendly solutions, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



For his part, Director of the Hazardous Chemicals and Waste Management Department at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Mohammed Al Shammari emphasized that the State of Qatar's participation in these international negotiations reflects its balanced position on the importance of reaching a practical agreement that takes into account the national circumstances of different countries and achieves the interests of current and future generations.



He noted Qatar's readiness to continue working with international partners in a spirit of cooperation and shared responsibility to preserve our planet for future generations.



The meetings were preceded by preparatory sessions for the regional groups (Asia and the Pacific, the Arab Group, and the Like-Minded Group of Countries), where they discussed ways to cooperate and coordinate positions on mechanisms to end plastic pollution.