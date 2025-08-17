Egypt, Iran Condemn Israeli Plans To Relocate Palestinians
The Ministry on Sunday voiced "grave concern" over reports that Israel had consulted with certain countries about accepting Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.
It described the discussions as part of "a rejected Israeli policy aimed at emptying Palestinian land of its inhabitants, occupying it, and liquidating the Palestinian cause".
Cairo said its contacts with the countries concerned confirmed their rejection of such schemes, Xinhua news agency reported.
Egypt "fully rejects displacement, whether in Gaza or the West Bank, whether forced or voluntary through starvation, land confiscation, settlement and rendering life untenable on Palestinian soil," the statement said.
Egypt "will not accept it, will not participate in it, and will not permit it," the Ministry added, warning it would lead to the liquidation of the Palestinian cause.
It called on "all peace-loving nations" to avoid complicity, saying displacement contravenes international humanitarian law, violates the four Geneva Conventions, and amounts to both a war crime and an act of ethnic cleansing.
Iran's Foreign Ministry also condemned what it called Israel's decision to "forcefully" relocate Palestinians from Gaza City.
In a statement, Tehran said the move represented "a clear instance of war crimes and crimes against humanity, aimed at nothing but completing the genocide plan and the elimination of Palestine as a nation and identity".
It said Israel's actions were made possible by "all-out arms and political support" from the US and some European states, and urged Muslim countries and the wider international community to act immediately to halt "warmongering and genocide" against Palestinians.
On Saturday, Israel announced plans to relocate Gaza City residents to southern Gaza, days after signaling a new offensive to seize control of the north.
Since Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel, which killed more than 1,200 people and saw about 250 hostages taken, Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed 61,944 Palestinians and wounded 155,886 others, Gaza health authorities said on Sunday.
The authorities also reported that famine and malnutrition have caused 258 deaths, including 110 children, since the war began.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment