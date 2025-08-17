Congratulatory Letters From Singapore Leaders To Indonesian Leaders On The Occasion Of Indonesia's 80Th Independence Day, 17 August 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong have written to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan has written to Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sugiono, to congratulate them on the occasion of Indonesia's 80Independence Day on 17 August 2025. The text of the letters are appended.

Congratulatory Message from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

17 August 2025

His Excellency Prabowo Subianto

President

Republic of Indonesia

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Singapore, I would like to warmly congratulate Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Indonesia on the momentous occasion of Indonesia's 80th Independence Day.

Indonesia's transformation, progress and spirit of togetherness since independence in 1945 has been an inspiring story. It has continued to achieve robust economic growth, uplifted its people, and is recognised as a respected voice in the global community.

This is a testament to an enduring commitment to Indonesia's founding principles of Pancasila and Bhinneka Tunggul Ika – Unity in Diversity. Your ideals of harmony and mutual respect are, indeed values shared by the people of Singapore.

The ties between our two countries go far back in history, well before we each gained our independence. Your Excellency's attendance at Singapore's 60th National Day Parade reflects the close friendship and common heritage of our two nations. As we celebrate our respective milestones this month, I look forward to the next chapter of our friendship, building on the strong foundation of mutual understanding, trust, and respect between our peoples.

I am confident that under Your Excellency's stewardship, Indonesia will continue to thrive in the years to come. I wish Your Excellency continued good health and success in your endeavour to bring inclusive prosperity to Indonesia.

Yours sincerely,

THARMAN SHANMUGARATNAM

Congratulatory Message from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

17 August 2025

His Excellency Prabowo Subianto

President

Republic of Indonesia

Dear President Prabowo,

I would like to convey my heartfelt congratulations on the joyous occasion of Indonesia's 80th Independence Day.

Indonesia has made remarkable strides in nation-building and economic development. Indonesia has established itself as a respected, trusted, and constructive player in ASEAN and on the international stage. Under your leadership, Indonesia has made bold moves to uplift the lives of its people by strengthening food and energy security, developing human capital, and safeguarding the nation's economic interests. These achievements are a testament to your vision and decisiveness, as well as the dynamism of the Indonesian people.

Singapore and Indonesia are commemorating our respective milestone anniversaries together this year. I deeply appreciate your generosity in joining us at Singapore's National Day Parade to mark our 60th year of independence, shortly after your State Visit and the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat in June. These were valuable occasions to reaffirm our shared strategic vision for the bilateral relationship and to chart the way forward for further collaboration in areas like trade and investment, defence, energy and food security.

I look forward to working closely with you to explore new opportunities to strengthen our bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of our peoples. This includes our strong cooperation in ASEAN, where we share a common interest in the peace and prosperity of our region.

Please accept my best wishes for Indonesia's lasting growth and progress, and for your good health and success.

Yours sincerely,

LAWRENCE WONG

Congratulatory Message from Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sugiono

17 August 2025

His Excellency Sugiono

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Republic of Indonesia

Dear Bapak Sugiono,

Please accept my warmest congratulations on the historic milestone of Indonesia's 80th Independence Day.

Indonesia has much to celebrate on this joyous occasion. Indonesia's journey of growth, resilience, and unity has made it a beacon of progress on the global stage. Over the years, Indonesia has become an economic engine in the region, and an active contributor on the international stage. I am confident that Indonesia will reach greater heights under President Prabowo Subianto's leadership.

Singapore and Indonesia are close and enduring friends. I am pleased that our officials are making good progress on the bilateral initiatives discussed between President Prabowo and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the Leaders' Retreat in June. Thank you also for your congratulatory message on our 60th National Day, and for taking the time to attend our National Day Parade with President Prabowo last week. I look forward to working closely with you to advance our cooperation on food and energy security, human capital development, defence cooperation, connectivity, trade and investments. I also appreciate our strong cooperation at ASEAN and other international fora.

I hope your schedule will permit you to make an Official Visit to Singapore soon to further strengthen these areas of collaboration. I look forward to seeing you again, and wish you and Ibu Marlyn good health and success on this happy occasion.

Yours sincerely,

DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN

