Riviera Therapy Expands Online EMDR Therapy Services To Clients Across California

Riviera Therapy now offers online EMDR therapy to clients throughout California, providing accessible, expert trauma treatment and support.

- Jenn Kennedy, Ph.D., LMFT, Board-Certified Sex Therapist at Riviera TherapySANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Riviera Therapy, a leading Santa Barbara therapy practice, is now offering online EMDR therapy to individuals throughout California. This expansion improves access to trauma-informed care for clients across the state, including those in areas where local therapy options are limited.With demand for online therapy in California continuing to grow, Riviera Therapy is responding by providing EMDR sessions through secure, HIPAA-compliant video platforms. EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) is an evidence-based treatment that helps clients process traumatic experiences and reduce symptoms related to anxiety, PTSD, and emotional distress.“Many Californians are looking for effective trauma therapy but don't have access to EMDR-trained clinicians in their area,” said Jenn Kennedy, LMFT, Founder and Clinical Director of Riviera Therapy.What Is EMDR and Why Online Access Matters?EMDR therapy involves structured sessions using bilateral stimulation to help clients work through distressing experiences. It has traditionally been delivered in person, but many clinicians now offer EMDR online with strong results. Online EMDR therapy allows clients to receive specialized trauma care from the privacy and convenience of home.This approach is especially important for people in rural or underserved parts of California who may not have access to local trauma-informed therapists.Services Now Available Across CaliforniaRiviera Therapy's licensed therapists offer a range of teletherapy services, including:. EMDR therapy for trauma, anxiety, and emotional processing. Individual therapy for stress, overwhelm, and life transitions. Couples and relationship counseling. Grief and loss support. LGBTQIA+ affirming therapy. Teen and young adult therapy. Identity exploration and personal growthAll sessions are held privately using secure video platforms. Appointments are available to clients anywhere in California.About Riviera TherapyRiviera Therapy is a Santa Barbara-based psychotherapy group offering therapy for individuals, couples, and families. The practice is known for its trauma-informed and inclusive approach to care. Its team includes licensed marriage and family therapists, EMDR-trained clinicians, and therapists with specialties in anxiety, sex therapy, identity, and life transitions.Founded by Jenn Kennedy, LMFT, Riviera Therapy has served Santa Barbara and the Central Coast for over a decade. The team now provides online therapy throughout California.Accessing ServicesIndividuals interested in learning more about online EMDR therapy or other telehealth services can visit: rivieratherapy

PR Department

Riviera Therapy

+1 805-699-6834

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

LGBTQ+ Therapy with Dr Jenn Kennedy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.