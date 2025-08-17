Innervoice PC Marks 18 Years Of Psychotherapy In Chicago With Trauma-Informed, Culturally Responsive Care

Celebrating 18 years, InnerVoice PC offers trauma-informed, culturally responsive psychotherapy in Chicago with care you can trust.

- (she/her), Clinical Director, Founder, and CEOCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- InnerVoice Psychotherapy & Consultation (IVPC), a leading provider of therapy in Illinois, is proud to celebrate 18 years of delivering compassionate, evidence-based mental health care to individuals, couples, and families across the Chicago area.Founded in 2007, IVPC has become a trusted name in the region for high-quality, trauma-informed psychotherapy. The practice offers both in-person sessions in the Chicago Loop and Skokie, as well as virtual therapy throughout the state of Illinois.“The goal of InnerVoice PC has always been to provide the best psychotherapy in Chicago and to make it accessible to people from all walks of life,” said Farah Hussain Baig (she/her), Clinical Director, Founder, and CEO.With a team of more than 16 licensed clinicians from diverse personal and professional backgrounds, IVPC supports a wide range of client needs. Their therapists bring specialized expertise in transitions counseling , young adult counseling, relationship counseling, anxiety and depression treatment, grief and loss, and chronic stress. Many also work with clients exploring bicultural identity, intergenerational trauma, and life after major transitions.IVPC is especially known for its commitment to inclusive care. The practice offers culturally responsive therapy for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ clients, as well as support for caregivers and individuals facing complex family dynamics. Several clinicians write regularly about the impact of collective trauma, social expectations, and emotional pain on daily life.IVPC's services include:. Psychotherapy for individuals, and families. Trauma-informed treatment and EMDR. Culturally affirming care for diverse communities. Support for caregivers and chronic stress. Flexible teletherapy optionsClients often search for help with work stress or career change counseling, anxiety, trauma, relationship conflict, burnout, grief, and identity challenges - and find support through IVPC's experienced team of therapists . The practice uses evidence-based modalities including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR).In addition to therapy services, IVPC contributes to mental health awareness through community education, advocacy partnerships, and original clinical writing from its team.As IVPC enters its 19th year, the practice continues to grow with expanded scheduling options and new therapist specialties.

