Maharaja Trophy: Shivamogga Lions - Mysore Warriors Game Ends In No Result
Earlier, Karthik SU and Lankesh KS led the fightback for the Warriors after a slow start, helping them post 167/7. Darshan MB was the pick of the Lions attack with a three-wicket haul.
Electing to bowl first, the Lions put the Warriors under immense pressure in the powerplay. Anand Doddamani struck first to remove Karthik CA (14 off 16) in the third over, while Vidwath Kaverappa had Venkatesh M (1) caught behind in the next. Karthik SU fought back with two sixes in the powerplay, but the Warriors finished the powerplay with only 35 runs under their belt.
The Warriors were on track for a below par score when Harshil Dharmani (9 off 15) was dismissed by Hardik bringing the score to 45/3 at the end of nine overs.
Lankesh (46 off 26) scripted the fightback as he joined Karthik SU for a brisk 69-run stand in 40 balls. Lankesh logged the biggest over of the innings, tearing into Doddamani for three fours and a maximum in the 13th over that saw 19 runs.
Darshin MB snared Karthik SU to end his measured knock in the 15th over and Vasuki Koushik dismissed Lankesh in the 17h over to leave the Warriors at 125/5. Manish Pandey (23* off 13 made a handy contribution even as Darshan MB picked up the wickets of Sumit (11) and K Gowtham (7).
Yashovardhan Parantap struck a six in the final over as the Warriors posted a fighting total of 167/7.
Brief Scores
Mysore Warriors: 167/7 in 20 overs (Karthik SU 42 runs off 33 balls, Lankesh KS 46 runs off 26 balls, Manish Pandey 23* runs off 13 balls, Darshan MB 3/37)
Shivamogga Lions: Did not bat
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment