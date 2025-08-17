Arose Therapy Solutions Launches Grief To Gracetm: A 6-Week Program Helping Individuals Turn Deep Pain Into Purpose

OWNER/FOUNDER OF AROSE THERAPY

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Arose Therapy Solutions, a faith-rooted and culturally conscious trauma-informed therapy platform, is proud to announce the launch of Grief to GraceTM, a premium 6-week coaching program designed to help individuals navigate grief, heal emotional wounds, and transform pain into purpose.

Created by Dr. Dasia Bobbs, a visionary grief coach, speaker, and founder of Arose Therapy Solutions, Grief to GraceTM addresses the often-overlooked intersection of emotional trauma, family dynamics, and spiritual growth. This program offers participants personalized guidance, practical tools, and transformative coaching to reclaim their lives and step into authentic peace.

“Grief is not just about loss - it's about the life we want to build after it,” says Dr. Bobbs.“With Grief to GraceTM, participants learn to honor their pain while discovering their strength, purpose, and resilience. Healing is possible, and it starts here.”

The 6-week program includes:

Individualized coaching sessions focused on trauma-informed grief support

Guided exercises for emotional and spiritual processing

Strategies to break generational patterns and foster inner peace

Access to a supportive community of like-minded individuals

Enrollment for Grief to GraceTM is now open. Individuals seeking to transform their grief into a pathway for growth and empowerment can learn more and sign up at .

About Arose Therapy Solutions:

Arose Therapy Solutions is a revolutionary therapy and coaching platform offering faith-rooted, culturally conscious, and deeply transformational care for men and women navigating emotional trauma. Founded by Dr. Dasia Bobbs, Arose Therapy is committed to helping clients reclaim their power, break cycles of generational pain, and step into purposeful, healed lives.

