Three NE Cms Congratulate Radhakrishnan On Being Named NDA's Vice Presidential Candidate
The Vice Presidential Election will be held on September 9. The election was necessitated due to the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on July 21, citing health concerns.
Assam Chief Minister and BJP's leading face in Northeastern region Himanta Biswa Sarma extended heartfelt congratulations to Radhakrishnan on his nomination as the NDA's candidate for the Vice Presidential election.
In a post on the X, Sarma said:“The Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra Thiru C. P. Radhakrishnan is a veteran statesman who has diligently served the nation in numerous roles.
“Both as Governor and as Parliamentarian, serving the people was his foremost priority. On behalf of the people of Assam we extend our heartfelt congratulations on his nomination as the NDA's candidate for the vice presidential election. We are grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji , Adarniya Adhyaksh Shri JP Nadda Ji and to all members of the BJP Parliamentary board for this excellent decision,” the Assam Chief Minister said.
Taking to social media platform X, congratulating Radhakrishnan, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha wrote,“Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan Ji, on being declared the NDA's candidate for the Vice President position. Your dedication, diligent leadership, and unwavering commitment to working in the nation's interest will take the country to new heights.”
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also congratulated the NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate. Khandu said in his post on the X:“Warm congratulations to Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan Ji, on being nominated as the NDA's candidate for the Vice Presidential election. His long and distinguished service as a parliamentarian and governor, guided by humility and commitment to uplift the marginalised, truly embodies the spirit of Bharat's democracy. I am certain that his rich experience and wisdom will add to the dignity of the Rajya Sabha and steer it towards new milestones.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment