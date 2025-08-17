Bengal: Police Claim 'Violent Movement' Planned For Monday In The Name Of March To SSC Office
The police said it have received an audio clip of a phone conversation between two job-seekers which revealed that in the name of organising a march to SSC office in Salt Lake area of Kolkata, the participants want to create unrest by throwing petrol bombs and socket bombs at the police.
Deputy Commissioner of Bidhannagar Police, Aneesh Sarkar in a press conference said: "We received a tip-off from a confidential source. We found a recorded phone conversation, in which there is a conversation between two persons. Both of them are members of the organisation which has given a call for a march to SSC Bhavan on Monday. We found several objectionable things in it. There is a plan to organise a violent movement tomorrow. We have seized the record of this conversation and started a case."
Bidhannagar Police later released the audio clip and said the persons have been identified and actions will be taken against them. Necessary steps will be taken to maintain law and order, the police added.
In the nearly six-minute conversation, the persons were heard talking about throwing socket bombs and petrol bombs at the police and setting them on fire with matches. Warnings of bombings at SSC examination centres were also given. IANS, however, could not independently verify the content of the audio clip, and cannot vouch for its authenticity.
Meanwhile, Suman Biswas, a member of the Qualified Teachers' Rights Forum, which has organised the march, rejected the police claims. He has demanded that 'qualified' unemployed people participate in the procession by adhering to the rules.
Biswas also posted on social media that the SSC Bhaban march will be held on August 18. He also emailed the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate to this effect. The police however did not give them permission to organise the march.
"We have nothing to do with any such statement. We never wanted to take the law into our own hands. We want a discussion with SSC Chairman Siddharth Majumdar. There will be an SSC march on Monday. We will do the SSC march with the help of the police," said Suman Biswas.
