DPL: Sumit Beniwal's Five-For Seals Big Win For South Delhi Superstarz Against Purani Dilli 6
Chasing a challenging 185, Purani Dilli 6 lost early wickets when Beniwal struck with back-to-back breakthroughs in the powerplay. His sharp pace and control left the opposition stunned, and with Abhishek Khandelwal and Aman Bharti adding to the damage, Purani Dilli 6 crumbled to 28/6 inside eight overs.
Beniwal eventually completed a superb five-for (5/19 in 4 overs), while Khandelwal's 4/31 ensured there was no way back for Purani Dilli 6.
The only bright spot in their innings came from Ekansh Dobal, who showed grit under pressure. He stitched together a 46-run stand with Lalit Yadav (22 off 28) to bring some stability before Yadav was bowled by Beniwal. Dobal carried on to reach a well-deserved half-century, but his lone effort could not save his team as Purani Dilli 6 were bowled out for 138.
Earlier, batting first, South Delhi Superstarz scored 184. Their openers gave them the perfect start with Anmol Sharma and Ankur Kaushik adding 70 runs for the first wicket. While Kaushik departed for 21 off 17, Sharma anchored the innings with a fluent half-century, keeping one end steady as wickets fell around him.
The middle order faltered under pressure, but a crucial cameo from Vision Panchal in the closing stages lifted the total past 180.
For Purani Dilli 6, Lalit Yadav (3/24) and Rajneesh Dadar (3/30) were the standout performers with the ball, regularly striking to restrict Superstarz from crossing 200.
Brief Scores:
South Delhi Superstarz: 184 all out (Anmol Sharma 50, Vision Panchal 27; Lalit Yadav 3/24, Rajneesh Dadar 3/30)
Purani Dilli 6: 138 all out in 18.3 overs (Ekansh Dobal 63, Lalit Yadav 22; Sumit Kumar Beniwal 5/19, Abhishek Khandelwal 4/31)
