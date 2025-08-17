The Rise Of Female Entrepreneurs In The UAE And The Role Of Decisive Zone In Advancing Their Growth

In the past few years, there's been a noticeable change in the ownership of businesses across the UAE. More women are registering companies in their own name, moving into sectors that were once dominated almost entirely by men. You can see it in the trade license lists and in boardrooms - retail brands run by women, healthcare firms with female CEOs, tech startups pitching for funding with women at the helm.

Charlie Patel, founder of Decisive Zone, says the change is easy to see from his side of the desk. His firm handles the mechanics - choosing the right jurisdiction, structuring the company, arranging bank accounts, registering for tax, securing visa, and finding office space.“We've seen more women going beyond small-scale ideas and setting up with the intention to grow,” he said.“It's not just about starting - it's about staying in business for years.”

People who work in the business setup industry say the proportion of women-owned companies has now passed the ten percent mark in the private sector. That figure has been edging upward for years, and those tracking it expect the climb to continue.

Part of the shift is down to regulation. In the UAE, a woman can form and operate a company under her own name with the same recognition and protection as any other owner. The process, according to consultants, is relatively direct compared to some neighbouring markets. Licensing can be wrapped up in days if the paperwork is in order. Programmes like the long-term Golden Visa have also given established founders more confidence to plan ahead and seek investors from outside the country.

Getting started, though, isn't always the hardest part. Patel says many of his female clients want help long after the trade license is issued. That might mean negotiating a sponsorship agreement, renewing permits, or staying on top of compliance checks.“If those things get missed, expansion stalls,” he said.

The shift isn't only visible in client rosters. Inside Decisive Zone, several of the most complicated client accounts are now run by women. Patel insists that's happened naturally - those team members were simply the best people for the work.

People in the industry expect the share of women-led firms to keep growing. They point to a combination of policy, market demand, and visible success stories. As one adviser put it, the climate is right, the examples are there, and the momentum is building.