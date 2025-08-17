Saudia Announces 50% Off On International Flights Including Round-Trip, Transit

Saudi Arabia's national carrier Saudia has announced an exclusive offer of up to 50% off on its international routes, including round-trip and transit flights.

The offer applies to both Business and Guest Class fares. Reservations can be made through Saudia's digital channels, including the official website, mobile app, and sales offices.

This is applicable for bookings made between August 17 and August 31, for travel between September 1 to December 10.

Guests booking transit flights can also benefit from the Kingdom's digital Stopover Visa, which is automatically linked to their ticket. This visa enables guests to stay in Saudi Arabia for up to 96 hours, allowing visitors to perform Umrah, and explore the Kingdom.

Saudia currently serves over 100 destinations across four continents, supported by a growing fleet of 149 aircraft as part of its ongoing network expansion.