Egypt: Renowned Cinematographer Drowns While Saving Son Mourned As 'Symbol Of Sacrifice'

What was supposed to be a cheerful summer trip on the North Coast, away from the bustling Cairo, turned into a nightmare for the family of the renowned Egyptian cinematographer, Taimour Taimour.

Taimour, well-known to many Egyptians for his roles in several films, was vacationing with his family at a resort in Ras Al Hikma when tragedy struck.

Local media reports said that while on a Kayak trip, the boat capsized, and Taimour saw his boy losing control, and high waves seemed to carry him down. He quickly realised his son was drowning.

In a spontaneous act that reflected sacrifice and the strong father-son bond, Taimour rushed to save his son from drowning and succeeded, but lost his own life. He was 44 years old.

The tragedy sent shockwaves through Egypt's artistic community, prompting an outpouring of condolences.

"Taimour wrote an unforgettable human story about the bond between a father and his son - a father who lost his life so that his child could live. This is life, and such are the feelings of parents toward their children,” commented popular actor and writer Amr Mahmoud Yassin.

Many fans also mourned the young cinematographer, with the famous Egyptian newspaper Youm 7 calling him a "symbol of sacrifice".

United Media Services, one of the biggest TV and cinema production houses in Egypt, also expressed its condolences saying:“With hearts filled with grief and sorrow, United Media Services mourns the passing of the talented Director of Photography, Taimour Taimour, who has left our world, leaving behind an artistic legacy that will stand as a testament to his talent and creativity, as well as years of dedicated service to the film and television industry.”