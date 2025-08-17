'We Feel Scared': Elvish Yadav's Father Recounts Gunfire Outside Gurugram Residence
After YouTuber and actor Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence came under gunfire from unidentified men in the early hours of Sunday, Elvish's father, Ram Avtar Yadav, recounted the incident.
"We heard a sound around 5.30 in the morning. When we came outside and looked, we saw that bullets had been fired here. Then we immediately checked the CCTV. We found that there were two people involved for sure, and probably a third one too. We informed the police. These people fired more than 15 rounds," said Ram.
When asked about Elvish's whereabouts and his reaction to the gunfire incident at his house, Ram said that Elvish usually stays away from the Gurugram residence due to work.
"Elvish is fine, I spoke to him. May God give wisdom to the people who did this. Naturally, we feel scared," added Ram Avtar.
Unidentified men opened fire outside the residence of Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57 on Sunday morning, Police said.
According to Gurugram Police, over a "dozen rounds" of ammunition were fired outside the residence of Elvish Yadav. The actor was not present at his residence.
"Three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57. The incident took place at around 5.30am. More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing," said Sandeep Kumar, PRO Gurugram Police.
