JD Malat Gallery Dubai Announces 'Made In The UAE' Open Call For Emerging Artists

JD Malat Gallery Dubai has launched Made in the UAE, a new open call dedicated to discovering and elevating emerging contemporary artists across the UAE.

The initiative invites submissions from artists working in painting, sculpture, photography, installation, or video, with five selected talents to be featured in a group exhibition this December at the gallery's Downtown Dubai space.

The project aims to identify voices with a strong visual language and a fresh approach to form and material. A selection committee of regional curators and international art world professionals will review submissions and determine the final five participants.

Speaking on the initiative, Jean-David Malat, Founder of JD Malat Gallery, said:“This initiative builds on the momentum we've seen since launching the gallery in Dubai. With Made in the UAE, we're opening the door to artists working here on the ground, many of whom may not yet have had access to international platforms. The aim is to deepen our connection to the region by actively investing in its creative ecosystem. There's no single visual language or style here – it's a place of layered histories, diverse voices, and evolving forms. By welcoming multiple mediums, we acknowledge that contemporary art is not discipline-bound. It's a conversation.”

Alongside this announcement, the gallery is currently presenting Serenity – A Summer of Stillness, a group exhibition running until August 30. The show features 18 works by 11 internationally acclaimed artists including; Zhang Ji, Santiago Parra, Masayoshi Nojo, Gary Lang, Conrad Jon Godly, and Richard Hudson.

From bold gestural abstraction to contemplative mirrored sculpture, Serenity invites visitors to slow down and reflect. The exhibition underscores the gallery's broader curatorial vision – one rooted in thoughtful engagement with contemporary art across cultures and disciplines.

Submissions for Made in the UAE are now open and close on 15 October 2025.