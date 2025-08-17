Dubai Court Grants Danish Father Custody Of Son, Allows Relocation To Denmark

A Dubai court has ruled in favour of a Danish father in a custody dispute, granting him full custody of his teenage son and permission to relocate the boy to Denmark. The ruling came after months of hearings over custody, relocation, and financial claims raised by the child's mother.

According to court documents, the couple, who married in Egypt, have two sons. The father argued that the younger child should live with him and his elder brother in Denmark, stressing that it would provide continuity, stability, and access to better educational opportunities. He also highlighted that he had maintained financial support for the family and was committed to his children's welfare.

The mother had initially filed a case seeking custody of the younger boy, as well as housing, financial support, a vehicle, domestic help, and other benefits. She told the court that her husband had abandoned the family for more than seven years and failed to meet his marital obligations.

The father disputed her claims and submitted bank transfer records showing regular financial support. He also presented 'photographs' that he argued showed the mother in a relationship with another man, raising concerns about her ability to provide a suitable environment for the child. Judges noted that she did not provide a convincing explanation for the images.

In its judgment, the Personal Status Court said the paramount consideration in custody cases is always the welfare of the child. The judge found that living with his father and brother in Denmark would ensure stability and a supportive family setting. The ruling also authorised the father to retain the child's passport and educational records and granted him full authority over decisions related to health and education.

Family laws in the UAE have recently been updated to reflect changing social dynamics. Custody age has been raised to 18 for both boys and girls, while children aged 15 and above now have the right to choose which parent they wish to live with. Courts also increasingly recognise shared or joint custody arrangements, unless one parent is found unfit.

The court dismissed most of the financial demands raised by the mother, awarding her only limited maintenance during the waiting period that follows divorce, as per UAE family law.

Legal experts said the case underscores how UAE courts balance parental claims with the child's best interests. Dr Hasan Elhais, legal consultant at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, who represented the father, said,“The court examined the evidence in detail and concluded that our client had consistently demonstrated commitment to his children's education and well-being. The judgment affirms that relocation was in the best interests of the child.”

The decision comes at a time when family laws in the UAE are evolving. Courts have repeatedly underlined that custody and relocation cases are judged not on parental disputes alone, but on what serves the child's welfare. In earlier cases, parents who removed children from the country without consent were ordered to return them, while new personal status laws taking effect this year strengthen protections against unauthorized travel.