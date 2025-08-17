UAE: Human Trafficking Survivor Gets Dubai Police Diploma, Helps Raise Awareness

'S.G.', a talented footballer in his home country, was approached by a man claiming to be a football agent. Promising a trial with a club in Africa that would lead to Europe, the agent convinced him to pay and travel. Instead, he found himself trapped in a trafficking network.

That's when the young man's dream of becoming a professional football player in Europe turned into a nightmare. Today, after years of hardship, he has transformed his experience into a mission to combat human trafficking, holding an Anti-Human Trafficking Diploma from Dubai Police.

It all started when a man claiming to be a sports agent approached him with what seemed like a golden opportunity: a contract with a club in an African country that would serve as his gateway to European football. Excited, S.G. scraped together his savings, travelled across deserts, and set out to chase his dream. But when he arrived, he realised there was no club. The so-called“agent” was actually part of a human trafficking gang.

“They forced me to work for them under threats and beatings,” S.G. recalled.“I had to guard and transport women they were exploiting. I tried to escape once, but they caught me, assaulted me brutally, and warned me they would kill me if I tried again.”

After a second escape attempt, aided by someone who sympathised with his ordeal, he managed to flee and return home. A friend in the UAE later encouraged him to move to Dubai, where he secured a job with a private security company at an airport.

Feeling secure psychologically, mentally, and socially wasn't the end of his story. His new employer nominated him for the Anti-Human Trafficking Specialist Diploma, a programme launched by the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking and Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Dubai Judicial Institute and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Despite his traumatic past, S.G. completed the course and produced a research paper on Border Control Procedures to Prevent Human Trafficking Crimes. His recommendations included specialised training for border control officers, improved cooperation between agencies, and public awareness campaigns.

He emphasised the importance of creating mechanisms to support and protect human trafficking victims, ensuring their access to medical care, social services, and legal assistance. Additionally, he stressed the need for effective border control measures, including biometric technology, thorough risk assessments, profiling, and collaboration among various agencies and organisations.

“The diploma gave me a chance to deepen my understanding of this crime and share knowledge with my colleagues in the private security sector,” he said.“Knowledge and awareness are the best preventive measures. They can save lives by helping us recognise the signs and protect potential victims.”

The UAE has taken significant steps in recent years to strengthen the fight against human trafficking. In 2023, the Cabinet adopted amendments to the law, expanding services for victims such as educational support and safe return to their home countries. The legislation also tightened sanctions, criminalising incitement to commit trafficking and increasing penalties for perpetrators.

According to the UAE government, combating human trafficking is part of a comprehensive action plan that focuses on prevention, prosecution of traffickers, protection of survivors, and promotion of international cooperation. The country maintains a network of shelters, raises awareness of the crime, and enforces penalties, including a minimum fine of Dh100,000 and at least five years in jail for offenders.