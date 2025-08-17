UAE: Pakistani Missions Postpone Independence Day Celebrations In Solidarity With Flood Victims

Pakistani missions in the UAE announced on Sunday the postponement of all Independence Day celebrations in the Emirates as a gesture of solidarity with the victims of the recent floods in Pakistan , said Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan's ambassador to the UAE.

He expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences over the tragic loss of lives and widespread devastation caused by the floods across various parts of Pakistan, including the districts of Buner, Bajaur, Shangla, Mansehra, as well as areas in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The ambassador described the disaster as a grave trial not only for the affected families but for the entire nation.

At least 344 people have died due to monsoon-triggered floods across Pakistan's northern regions. In a separate incident, five people – including two pilots – were killed when a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government helicopter crashed due to bad weather during a mission to deliver relief goods. Landslides and flash floods are common during the monsoon season, which typically begins in June and eases by the end of September.

Earlier on Sunday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan offered his condolences to Pakistan over the tragic loss of lives in the flash floods.

“We in the UAE stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time and pray that God grants a speedy recovery to all those who were injured,” said the UAE President.

Ambassador Tirmizi called upon the Pakistani community in the UAE to stand shoulder to shoulder with their fellow countrymen in this time of hardship, to share their grief, and to extend all possible assistance to those affected.

“May Allah Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed souls and strength and patience to the bereaved families,” said Ambassador Tirmizi.

On August 10, the Pakistani community in UAE hosted one of the largest Independence Day celebrations at Expo City Duba , where over 60,000 people participated in day-long festivities.

Many Pakistani community members had been organising the 79th Independence Day celebrations across Dubai, Sharjah, and other emirates. In a gesture of solidarity with the victims and their families, Ambassador Tirmizi announced the postponement of these celebrations.

More than 1.7 million Pakistani nationals currently live and work in the UAE.