Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Emily Blunt Unveils New Look On Set Of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Emily Blunt Unveils New Look On Set Of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'


2025-08-17 02:16:13
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Actor Emily Blunt unveiled her new look on the set of the upcoming sequel to the 2006 comedy-drama film The Devil Wears Prada.

She sported a bleach-blonde bob with a shadow root on the New York City set of the The Devil Wears Prada 2, reported People.

Recommended For You US announces leaving UN cultural body UNESCO due to 'anti-Israel rhetoric'

The new hair is a sharp departure for her character, Emily Charlton, who famously sported her signature deep red locks in the original movie.

Charlton is the former assistant to the cold and particular Runway magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) in The Devil Wears Prada.

The 2006 comedy-drama was directed by David Frankel and produced by Wendy Finerman. The screenplay, written by Aline Brosh McKenna, is based on the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger. The film stars Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Blunt.

It follows Andy Sachs (Hathaway), an aspiring journalist who gets a job at a fashion magazine but finds herself at the mercy of her demanding editor, Priestly (Streep).

Hathaway reprises her role from the original.

Hathway, Streep, Blunt and Tucci will reprise their roles for the sequel. Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh, comedian Caleb Hearon, and Broadway stars Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora are all joining the cast, reported People.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to hit theatres on May 1, 2026. (ANI)

MENAFN17082025000049011007ID1109938967

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search