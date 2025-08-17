Emily Blunt Unveils New Look On Set Of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Actor Emily Blunt unveiled her new look on the set of the upcoming sequel to the 2006 comedy-drama film The Devil Wears Prada.
She sported a bleach-blonde bob with a shadow root on the New York City set of the The Devil Wears Prada 2, reported People.Recommended For You US announces leaving UN cultural body UNESCO due to 'anti-Israel rhetoric'
The new hair is a sharp departure for her character, Emily Charlton, who famously sported her signature deep red locks in the original movie.
Charlton is the former assistant to the cold and particular Runway magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) in The Devil Wears Prada.
The 2006 comedy-drama was directed by David Frankel and produced by Wendy Finerman. The screenplay, written by Aline Brosh McKenna, is based on the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger. The film stars Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Blunt.
It follows Andy Sachs (Hathaway), an aspiring journalist who gets a job at a fashion magazine but finds herself at the mercy of her demanding editor, Priestly (Streep).
Hathaway reprises her role from the original.
Hathway, Streep, Blunt and Tucci will reprise their roles for the sequel. Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh, comedian Caleb Hearon, and Broadway stars Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora are all joining the cast, reported People.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to hit theatres on May 1, 2026. (ANI)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment