Increase In Profits Of Companies Listed On Qatar Stock Exchange By 2.31%

Doha, Qatar: Net profits of companies listed on Qatar Stock Exchange rose by 2.31 percent in the first half of this year, reaching QAR 26.67 billion, compared with QAR 26.07 billion during the same period last year.

Qatar Stock Exchange stated in a release on its website on Sunday that all listed companies disclosed their financial results for the period ending June 30, except for Al-Faleh Educational Holding Company, which will announce its results on August 31.