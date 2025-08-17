Return Of The 42Nd Schaefer Marine Art Exhibition To Newport

Richard Loud - Crossing the Finish Line, Columbia Defeats Shamrock, 1899

Show opens at Mariner Gallery in Newport September 18th, 2025

- Nick Raposo, DirectorNEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Center for American Marine Art is presenting the 4nd Schaefer International Marine Art Exhibition from September 18th to October 10th, 2024 at the Mariner Gallery in Newport, Rhode Island.This prestigious show has historically attracted the finest marine artists from around the world, with legends such as John Stobart, Tom Hoyne and Don Demers winning the Rudolph J. Schaefer III Maritime Heritage Award.The Center for American Marine Art's Director Nick Raposo says,“We're very happy to bring the Schaefer back to Newport, the yachting capital of the world. Jane Schaefer and the Schaefer family have been dedicated stewards of the contemporary marine art movement for over half a century, supporting the exhibition when it was in Mystic and now ensuring marine art its place in American culture.”World-class artists from around the globe will be presenting works, including Christopher Blossom,, Don Demers, Frits Goosen, Russ Kramer, Richard Loud, Joseph McGurl, Patrick O'Brien, Maarten Plaatje, Sergio Roffo, and Len Tantillo.Works in the exhibition are being offered for sale, with a portion of the proceeds going to support the Center for American Marine Art's mission to protect and preserve America's maritime visual heritage. The Center's work includes underwriting artist-in-residence programs, the annual Schaefer International Exhibition and the comprehensive imaging and cataloging of historic marine art in cooperation with major maritime museums around the country, including The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, South Street Seaport Museum in New York City and Mariners' Museum and Park in Newport News, Virginia.Works were selected from hundreds of submissions to create the highest quality exhibition possible, with guidance from expert gallerist Russell Jinishian, who originally launched the International at Mystic, and Andre Arguimbau, a leading marine art dealer in Newport. Ten works will be chosen to receive awards, including three given by the Schaefer family and one given by the Stobart Foundation. Jane Schaefer will give the Emerging Artist Award, the Maritime Heritage Award and the Yachting Heritage Award in the name of her late husband, Rudolph J. Schaefer III. Anne Fletcher, wife of the late John Stobart, will present the Stobart Foundation Award. Over $5,000 in cash prizes will be given to award winners.Nick Raposo served for many years on the board and as president of the American Society of Marine Artists, and was the Director of Special Projects at the National Maritime Historical Society before founding the non-profit Center for American Marine Art.Center for American Marine Art:The Mariner Gallery, Newport:

Nicholas A Raposo

The Center for American Marine Art

+1 518-466-5975

email us here

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.