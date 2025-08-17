Rubio Says Ukraine Peace Deal 'Long Ways Off' Despite Progress At Trump-Putin Summit
"We're not at the precipice of a peace agreement, we're not at the edge of one, but I do think progress was made," he told an ABC news programme on Sunday.
"We made progress in the sense that we identified potential areas of agreement, but there remains some big areas of disagreement. So, we're still a long ways off," he added.
But on a CBS programme, Rubio said, "We have to make enough progress so that we can sit down Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Putin in the same place."
That "is what President Zelensky has been asking for, and (will be required to) reach a final agreement that ends this war," he added.
Zelensky and European leaders, including France's President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, are to meet with Trump on Monday.
Rubio indicated that Ukraine would be required to make some concessions, likely on territories.
Rubio said, "If one side gets everything they want, that's called surrender. And that's not what we're close to doing, because neither side here is on the verge of surrender, or anything close to it."
Rubio and Trump's Special Envoy Witkoff were the only ones from the US side with Trump at Friday's summit in Alaska.
While Rubio refused to provide any details of the talks, Witkoff said Trump got assurances from Putin that he would allow security guarantees for Ukraine and enact a legislative promise not to invade Ukraine or other countries.
"We agreed to robust security guarantees that I would describe as game changing," Witkoff, Trump's envoy who made the preliminary arrangements for the summit in Alaska, told CNN on Sunday.
He said that Putin also agreed to a enact a "legislative enshrinement" promising not to invade Ukraine or other countries.
Trump said as he headed to the summit that he would not be unhappy if there wasn't a ceasefire and there would be "severe consequences".
But after the Putin meeting, he said on Truth Social that he was now for a total peace package and "not a mere ceasefire agreement".
Defending the change, Witkoff said that because of "so much progress" on the other issues for a peace deal, "Trump, pivoted to that".
Rubio defended on ABC about Trump's decision not to impose new sanctions on Moscow for not agreeing to a ceasefire.
He said that it was important to keep the negotiations with Russia going and fresh sanctions would impede them.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment