Crude Oil Weekly Forecast 17/08: No Effect Outcome (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Let's downplay for a moment the Alaska Summit that took place on Friday between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, and then let's dismiss it altogether by saying the outcome of the meeting is likely not going to affect outlook on WTI Crude Oil. Some media sources forecasted noise from the Alaska peace talks would create volatility in the energy sector, but leading up to the summit no real volatility was seen in WTI Crude Oil . The commodity went into this weekend slumping to lows and hovering slightly above 62.000 USD per barrel in futures markets per October prices. The supply of Crude Oil remains strong worldwide. The Alaska Summit is not likely to have an effect on where buyers are placing their orders in the physical world. Russia remains a large supplier to India and this seems unlikely to change and even if it did because of U.S pressure, the influence on the price of WTI Crude Oil would probably be rather muted.
- Steady usage is being helped by the notion that WTI Crude Oil is readily available. Certainly higher ratios will be seen, reversals remain a constant threat in WTI, but sudden moves above 66.000 to 68.000 even if they were to occur would still be within a manageable price for the commodity per most users. And until the 64.500 realm is challenged, price may simply continue to trade within lows. Day traders may want to contemplate the notion of lower values actually being seen in the coming week that test the 62.000 to 61.50 ratios.
