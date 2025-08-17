Israeli Settlers Rampage Through West Bank Villages, Threatening Palestinians And Burning Property

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Ramallah/Bethlehem/PNN –

Israeli settlers continued their rampages and assaults on Palestinian villages and residents across the occupied West Bank, with protection and support provided by the Israeli government.

On Saturday, settlers set fire to vehicles and caravans during an attack on the village of al-Mughayir, northeast of Ramallah.

Local sources said the settlers stormed the village, torching several cars and caravans and attacking Palestinian homes. They also entered the Marj Si'a plain, located between al-Mughayir and Abu Falah, where residents confronted them.

The same area was attacked on Friday, when settlers cut down a number of olive trees belonging to local farmer Atef Hamayel.

In a separate incident, settlers' militias attacked a home in the village of Umm Safa, northwest of Ramallah.

Meanwhile, in Bethlehem governorate, to the east of the district, settler groups targeted resident Nassar Rashaida near the village of Kisan, threatening to burn down his tent.

According to Dr Ahmed Ghazal, settlers assaulted Rashaida's shelter and threatened to forcibly expel him. He noted that Rashaida had already been displaced once before at gunpoint, and was now given 24 hours to leave or face eviction by force.

Rashaida appealed for protection after settlers previously burned his home and looted all his belongings. He said they continue to pursue him at his new location, threatening him with death if he does not comply within 24 hours.

In Hebron, local sources reported that dozens of settlers stormed the Old City under the protection of Israeli forces.