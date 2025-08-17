Trump Made Direct Financial Demands During Call With Swiss President
The details of the July 31 telephone conversation between Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and her American counterpart Donald Trump had remained very vague until now. But an investigation by the SonntagsBlick newspaper, based on well-informed sources, has revealed some details.
Contrary to what was initially assumed, the call that preceded the 39% tariffs being imposed by the Trump administration was not initiated by Keller-Sutter, but by the US Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer. The latter is, in a way,“Switzerland's secret observer within the US government,” notes the SonntagsBlick.More More Swiss Abroad How should Switzerland respond to the US tariffs?
During the phone meeting, Trump made direct financial demands of the Swiss president. In particular, he referred to the European Union's $600 billion (CHF484 million) in investments, reports the Sunday newspaper, presenting them not as investments but as a gift.“What are you paying me?” the US president then reportedly asked.'I don't care about them'
Trump also reportedly showed condescension towards his own officials when Keller-Sutter mentioned the declaration of intent between Washington and Bern that the Swiss government had previously negotiated with Trump's staff, namely Greer and his team.“I don't care about them!” he told the Swiss president.
When questioned by the German-language newspaper, a spokesperson for Keller-Sutter declined to comment.
