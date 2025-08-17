Sport Headlines :

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Fahmy Alsayed

After thrashing Nigeria 4–0 and topping the group,

the Falcons of Jediane gear up to face Senegal and secure qualification for the CHAN quarterfinals.

Al-Hilal will play its African matches in Tanzania.

Sudan is participating in the World Bodybuilding Championship in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the participation of 206 countries.



Three of Sudan's national team players are in the second round squad for the African Nations Championship (CHAN).



Sudanese-Omani cooperation in soccer

Al-Merrikh sets Benghazi's Martyrs Benina Stadium to play the preliminary round of the Champions League



Sudan's Jazouli Noah and Bakhit Khamis win the Libyan league title with Al Ahly Tripoli

Sudanese coach Ibrahuma leads South Sudan's Merrikh Bentiu to win the Super Cup at the expense of rival Buffalo