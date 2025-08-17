Sport Headlines :
After thrashing Nigeria 4–0 and topping the group,
the Falcons of Jediane gear up to face Senegal and secure qualification for the CHAN quarterfinals.
Al-Hilal will play its African matches in Tanzania.
Sudan is participating in the World Bodybuilding Championship in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the participation of 206 countries.
Three of Sudan's national team players are in the second round squad for the African Nations Championship (CHAN).
Sudanese-Omani cooperation in soccer
Al-Merrikh sets Benghazi's Martyrs Benina Stadium to play the preliminary round of the Champions League
Sudan's Jazouli Noah and Bakhit Khamis win the Libyan league title with Al Ahly Tripoli
Sudanese coach Ibrahuma leads South Sudan's Merrikh Bentiu to win the Super Cup at the expense of rival Buffalo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment