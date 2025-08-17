Sudanese Army... 71 Years Of Loyalty To The Nation

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) On August 14th of each year, the Sudanese stand in reverence and respect for their military institution, celebrating Sudanese Army Day, which this year enters its 71st year.

Since its official founding in 1954, the army has remained a guardian of the land, a protector of honor, and a defender of the country's sanctities, fulfilling its national duty without favor or harm, affirming that protecting Sudan's territories and people is a covenant and a pledge that will not lapse with the passage of time.

Over these seven decades, the armed forces have faced enormous challenges, from defending borders against external aggression to confronting internal rebellions, to participating in regional and international peacekeeping operations. However, the greatest challenge came in recent years when Sudan was subjected to the largest conspiracy in modern world geography, represented by a large-scale armed rebellion, with preparations and equipment targeting the state, its institutions, its people, and its very existence.

Despite the magnitude of this massive conspiracy, the Sudanese army, with its commandership and personnel, demonstrated exceptional resilience and maneuverability.

Since the outbreak of confrontations in April 25, 2023, the army has fought decisive battles on various fronts, liberating vast swaths of territory and recapturing strategic cities such as Khartoum, Madani, and Sennar, in addition to reducing the combat capabilities of the rebel militia by what military sources estimate to be more than 70%.

These victories came at a heavy price in the blood of martyrs and wounded, who embodied the highest meanings of sacrifice and the highest levels of devotion.

The General Command of the Armed Forces played a decisive role, managing the battle with precise military tactics, effective and wise commandership, and a balance between decisive action on the ground and preserving civilian lives and infrastructure, despite the militia's attempts to drag the country into total chaos and systematic destruction.

This year's Army Day is not just a celebration, but rather a debt owed by all Sudanese, without exception, to the men who shouldered the burden of preserving the homeland and purging it from the defile and filth of the militias. It is also a practical embodiment of the slogan "One Army, One People," after the people's will united behind its army, supporting and backing it until cities were liberated and the militias and their mercenaries were crushed. The battle continues until the imminent victory, Allah Almighty willing.

Salute to the Sudanese Armed Forces, commandership and personnel.. Salute to all those who stood with them from the people in defense of rights, dignity, and sovereignty. Although the Sudanese Army is 71 years old today, its history will continue to extend as far back as the history of Sudan itself, as long as it remains steadfast in its pledge and faithful to its oath.