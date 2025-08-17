Sudanese Army Day: 71 Years Of Sacrifice And Devotion

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Resala Abdelrahim

PortSudan, (Sudanow)-Every year on August 14th, Sudanese people celebrate the anniversary of founding the Sudanese Army, which has remained steadfast in defending the nation. It has sacrificed precious lives to preserve the land and honor.

On the 71st anniversary, we remember the martyrs of the Sudanese Army who gave their lives for the homeland, leaving behind their children, wives, and comfortable lives to defeat the rebellious militia and provide security for all Sudanese people.

To mark this occasion, Sudanow spoke to Mrs. Ashwaq Azhari, the widow of martyr Malik Mabloul Muhammad Al-Amin, and Mr. Saad Abdallah, the brother of martyr Ameer Abdallah. We offered our condolences for their loss and sought to highlight the lives of these honorable national heroes so that everyone may understand the depth of their sacrifices and dedication.

The widow of martyr Malik began her conversation by saying: "My husband breathed the love of his country and felt its greatness every moment. When duty called, he decided to follow the path of heroism. He joined the military academy with batch 55 and graduated to join the special forces unit, where he proved his merit with rare skill, earning the appreciation and admiration of all. Martyr Malik carried the spirit of leadership in every action he took. He led his special group with a blend of nobility and courage. He was not just a leader, but a brother and friend to his soldiers, always striving to boost their morale even in the most difficult circumstances."

Ashwaq added to Sudanow: "In December 2024, Malik was martyred during the recent battles in Bahri. He never forgot his family or colleagues. Even in the operating room, he was asking about his group's progress and muttering my name and his son's name. His body may be gone, but he left behind an eternal legacy of courage and sacrifice that will become a source of inspiration for everyone who hears of him." Martyr Malik left behind a wife and a young son who carries his father's legacy of patriotism and devotion.

Ashwaq said: "I cannot describe my feelings at his loss. My husband was a wonderful person, loved by his family and colleagues. I was happy that God granted him martyrdom and a good end, I will be strong after him to raise our son, whom he entrusted to me."

Sudanow also spoke to Mr. Saad Abdallah Muhammad, the brother of martyr Lieutenant Colonel Ameer Abdallah Muhammad, a graduate of batch 50 of the military academy. He was born in the Al Jazirah_Al Managil_ Al Nugair village.

The martyr's brother began: "Lieutenant Colonel Ameer was martyred on the Al Managil western sector axis. He was the commander of the Al Shaiqab area. He had also worked in other regions, including Equatoria (Torit), Kadugli, the reconnaissance authority, Khattab training camp, and the Khaled Bin Al Waleed training camp in Zalingei. The martyr left behind two sons and three daughters. His son Abdulrahman is 18 years old and took the Sudanese secondary school certificate exam this year; we pray for his success. His daughter Anfal is 16 and in middle school. His son Omar is 13 and in the sixth grade, and he is the one who most resembles him in character and disposition. His daughter Fatima is 9 years old and suffers from a heart defect that has greatly affected her health and growth. Before his martyrdom, he had started the process of sending his daughter to India for medical treatment; she was the most beloved of his children. His youngest son, Muhammad, is four years old and was very attached to his father."

The martyr's brother continued: "Ameer loved the military very much since he was a child and was keen to watch the program 'In the Arenas of Redemption.' I remember a time when Ameer took a piece of metal (a pipe), held it like a weapon, and began to run, jump, and imitate the sound of gunfire with his mouth, and at times crawl on the ground, mimicking the movements of soldiers in the field. He started crying and sobbing until everyone in the house gathered around him. He was shouting at the top of his lungs, 'I have to join the army! I have to join the army!'"



Saad also added: "Ameer was a hard worker and was very self-reliant during his vacations, where he worked in trade and agriculture. His heart was attached to mosques from a young age, and he would call the prayer with a melodious voice. When he joined the military academy, he became the head of the mosque committee, so his colleagues nicknamed him 'The Sheikh'."

The martyr's brother said: "My brother was dedicated to his work. Throughout the war, he talked about martyrdom and prayed to God for it. He said that he would not retreat or waver, even if no one else remained. A field camera documented this statement.

According to his brother, martyr Ameer was pious and pure, fasting and praying regularly. He would lead the army in prayer at the Khaled Bin Al Waleed camp and was an eloquent preacher. What distinguished him most from his brothers was his strong family ties, as he would visit all his relatives in various parts of Sudan. He was dutiful to his father and was deeply saddened by the death of his mother, for whom his heart remained broken until the moment of his martyrdom. He was helpful to his family, cheerful, kind, gentle, and compassionate, and a smile and laughter never left his face. Everyone who knew him loved him, and he was beloved by his entire graduating class. He raised his children on goodness, love for people, and respect for all.

When his family heard the news of his martyrdom, his wife and children were more patient than others. They were even happy that their father was martyred on the battlefield, moving forward and not retreating-what an honor that is. His extended family and everyone who knew him grieved more than his immediate family. We consider him a martyr, and God is his judge. We ask God to have mercy on all the martyrs and to grant them paradise."

Malik and Ameer were just two simple yet remarkable examples telling many stories of countless brave heroes whose deeds made them immortal despite the absence of their souls. Without a doubt, they will remain in the memory of history, for they offered the most precious things for the country.

Thus, the sacrifices of the Sudanese Army continue with willing souls and pure spirits that emerged from the heart of this struggling nation, saying in a clear voice: "One Army... One nation" for a near victory.