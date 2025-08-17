Egypt's PM Tells Palestinian PM That Rafah Crossing Is Working 24/7 For Aid

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Sunday stressed that Egypt would continue to provide all necessary support to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, which he said is operating around the clock, during a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart Mohammad Mustafa.

Madbouly reaffirmed Egypt's firm position on the Palestinian cause and its categorical rejection of any plans to displace Palestinians from their land,

The meeting was held at the government's headquarters in New Alamein city to review the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In response, the Palestinian prime minister praised Egypt's supportive stance under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi during this critical phase.

“Future generations of the Palestinian people will remember the solid Egyptian position against displacement, without which we would not be talking about the Palestinian cause today,” Mustafa said, calling for voices hostile to Egypt's role to be ignored.

Madbouly reiterated Egypt's solidarity with the Palestinian people and its commitment to their legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. He also reaffirmed Egypt's complete rejection of the continued policies of home demolitions and settlement expansion in the Palestinian territories.

The prime minister confirmed that Egypt's intensive efforts continue within international forums and as a mediator with Qatar and the United States, aiming to secure a ceasefire, ensure the sustainable entry of more humanitarian aid, and convene the Cairo conference for early recovery and reconstruction.

He stressed Egypt's adherence to the unity of the Palestinian territories in the West Bank and Gaza Strip under the leadership of the Palestinian Authority. Madbouly also highlighted the importance of implementing the outcomes of the New York conference on a peaceful settlement and the two-state solution, which was held under the presidency of Saudi Arabia and France on July 28.

For his part, Mustafa said the current challenges necessitate further coordination and consultation. He thanked all Egyptian state institutions for their efforts in supporting the Gaza Strip and said the Palestinian side was counting on Egypt's continued role.

The Palestinian prime minister also discussed the communications he has had with several donor countries in preparation for the reconstruction phase in Gaza, confirming that they are working on all related aspects, including plans, financing, and implementation methods.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty praised the level of coordination between the two sides, particularly regarding preparations for the reconstruction conference, and stressed the importance of simultaneously maintaining the political horizon for resolving the Palestinian issue, represented by the two-state solution.

The Egyptian delegation included the ministers of foreign affairs, higher education, and social solidarity, as well as the Egyptian ambassador to Ramallah. The Palestinian delegation included the ministers of interior, health, planning, and social development and relief, as well as the Palestinian ambassador to Cairo.