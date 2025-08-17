Madinet Masr In Talks For Three Land Plots In Riyadh As Part Of Saudi Expansion
Speaking at the company's roundtable on Sunday, Sallam explained that Madinet Masr's regional expansion will be carried out through its subsidiary Cities of the World, which will oversee all international operations. He added that the first investment opportunity in Saudi Arabia will be announced soon, highlighting Wahij Real Estate as the company's local partner in the Kingdom.
On the domestic front, Sallam revealed that Madinet Masr is targeting the delivery of between 1,500 and 2,000 units across its projects this year, with around 500 units already handed over in the first half.
He also announced plans to award approximately EGP 30bn in construction contracts during 2025. So far, contracts worth EGP 2.9bn have been awarded and disbursed, while the company aims to channel EGP 13bn into project construction this year.
In addition, the company has secured a revolving securitisation facility valued at EGP 9bn, of which it has already drawn between EGP 1.5bn and 2bn.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment