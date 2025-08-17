Mabany Edris To Begin Koun Project Deliveries In Ras El Hekma By 2026
Edris also announced the unveiling of the project's first fully finished show unit, highlighting the rapid pace of construction on site.
Located at kilometer 201 along the Alexandria–Matrouh Road on Egypt's North-Western Coast, Koun spans 110 feddans, with 20 feddans allocated to its first phase. The project sits at an elevation of up to 34 meters above sea level and features a 10-feddan central lagoon.
Once complete, Koun will offer more than 1,500 residential units, including one- to three-bedroom chalets, as well as twin houses, townhouses, penthouses, and standalone villas.
Edris pointed out that the North Coast real estate market increasingly appeals to Arab buyers and Egyptians living abroad-especially in the wake of the landmark Ras El Hekma investment agreement with the UAE. He added that the number of units launched in the area this year is expected to double compared to 2024.
