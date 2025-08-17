MSMEDA Teams Up With Franchise International To Drive Arab Franchising Growth

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) has partnered with Franchise International-one of Saudi Arabia's leading national franchising institutions-to support and empower Egyptian and Saudi brands, accelerate franchise operations, and prepare local businesses for expansion into regional and international markets.

The move comes in line with directives from Egypt's political leadership to strengthen the SME sector, enhance its access to foreign markets, and boost its contribution to the national economy.

Basil Rahmy, CEO of MSMEDA, said the cooperation is part of preparations for the Egyptian-Saudi International Franchise Exhibition, scheduled for early 2026. Billed as the largest event of its kind in the Arab world, the exhibition is expected to feature over 300 brands from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and global markets, with strong participation from government bodies and investment authorities from both countries.

Rahmy explained that the initiative aims to launch practical programmes to accelerate franchise operations in Egypt and upgrade local brands to international competitiveness standards. The event will also host the latest edition of the Arab Franchise Award, recognising innovation and excellence across the region's franchising sector.

He emphasised the importance of partnering with Franchise International, noting that the initiative aligns with the directives of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly-who chairs MSMEDA's board of directors-to support Egyptian brands, particularly those driven by entrepreneurs, and help them sustain growth and expand internationally.

Rahmy added that the exhibition would provide extensive support to the development of franchising in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, creating opportunities for entrepreneurs and boosting entrepreneurship.

Abeer Abdullah Julaikh, Chairperson of Franchise International and organiser of the exhibition, welcomed the cooperation with MSMEDA, describing the agency as one of the most influential Arab institutions dedicated to SME development. She said the partnership marks“a new and qualitative phase” in advancing the Arab franchising sector and strengthening the presence of Saudi and Egyptian brands in both markets, leveraging her institution's long-standing expertise in organising international specialised forums.

Both parties underlined that the exhibition will serve as a strategic platform to enhance Arab cooperation in franchising, build strong economic bridges between Arab entrepreneurs, and create investment opportunities in regional and global markets, contributing to sustainable development.

Raafat Abbas, General Supervisor of Development Sectors at MSMEDA, highlighted that expanding Egypt's franchise sector is one of the agency's current strategic priorities. This includes improving the business environment, developing the regulatory and legislative framework, and supporting both franchisors and franchisees.

He stressed the importance of promoting the export of Egyptian brands by raising the quality and competitiveness of their products and services, capitalising on the growing strength of national brands capable of expansion at home and abroad.

Abbas revealed that MSMEDA has already begun implementing a cooperation plan with around 70 brands across various food and service sectors as part of this strategy.