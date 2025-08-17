403
Imergea Provides Cross-Border M&A Consulting For Smes
(MENAFN- PR Urgent) About Imergea
Imergea is an independent consulting firm focused on cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). We help business owners, entrepreneurs, and investors prepare for transactions, attract partners, and expand internationally.
From Preparation to SPA/APA
Our advisory covers the full transaction cycle: sell-side and buy-side mandates, business preparation, and support through to the signing of SPA (Share Purchase Agreement) or APA (Asset Purchase Agreement). Each process is managed with confidentiality, professionalism, and clear alignment with client goals.
Valuation & Capital Raising
We provide business valuation services using multiple approaches, including EBITDA multiples, DCF, asset-based, liquidation value, and market comparables. Imergea also supports SMEs in raising capital, connecting companies with banks, private equity, family offices, and strategic investors.
Export & Growth Strategy
Beyond M&A, Imergea delivers export development services, helping companies identify international markets, build distribution, and accelerate cross-border growth.
Digital Tools
Our free tools include a valuation calculator, an export sales assessment tool powered by World Bank data, and an M&A activity dashboard, enabling SMEs to make informed, data-driven decisions.
Contact
For more information, visit:
Data-driven advice – Borderless success
