Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cabinet Approves Key Legislative Decisions In Sunday Session

Cabinet Approves Key Legislative Decisions In Sunday Session


2025-08-17 02:02:20
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, August 17 (Petra) – The Cabinet convened on Sunday and approved several key legislative and administrative decisions aimed at strengthening professional regulation, international cooperation and public sector reform.
Insurance system for engineering offices
The Cabinet approved the rationale for the draft Civil and Professional Liability Insurance Bylaw for Engineering Offices and Companies for 2025 in preparation for submitting it to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau for endorsement.
The proposed Bylaw aims to provide financial and legal protection for engineering offices and firms against liabilities arising from their professional activities.
It establishes a union-based umbrella that will oversee negotiations and contracts with insurance companies, ensuring unified technical and financial terms for participating firms.
This will secure competitive insurance offerings and protect engineering work approved by the union.
The regulation is designed to align with the standards required by local and international tenders and to expand opportunities for current and future engineering projects by ensuring professional and civil liability coverage.
Public sector reform measures
As part of ongoing efforts to modernise the public sector, the Cabinet decided to extend its earlier decision regarding employees who owe 50% of their financial dues due to combining multiple salaries or working outside official working hours.
The extension allows affected employees to settle the remaining balance before the end of the current fiscal year.
International agreements
In international cooperation, the Cabeint approved a draft law ratifying the 2025 Extradition Agreement between Jordan and Spain. The agreement aims to strengthen bilateral legal cooperation, enhance efforts to combat crime and ensure that fugitives do not evade justice all within the framework of constitutional and legal principles.
The Cabinet approved an agreement with the Russian Federation to mutually cancel visa requirements for citizens of both countries. The step is intended to boost bilateral relations, facilitate travel and create new opportunities for cooperation in various fields.
Administrative decision
The Cabinet decided to refer Engineer Wajdi Dalaeen, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Local Administration for Technical Affairs, to retirement.

MENAFN17082025000117011021ID1109938796

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search