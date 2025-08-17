Cabinet Approves Key Legislative Decisions In Sunday Session

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 17 (Petra) – The Cabinet convened on Sunday and approved several key legislative and administrative decisions aimed at strengthening professional regulation, international cooperation and public sector reform.Insurance system for engineering officesThe Cabinet approved the rationale for the draft Civil and Professional Liability Insurance Bylaw for Engineering Offices and Companies for 2025 in preparation for submitting it to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau for endorsement.The proposed Bylaw aims to provide financial and legal protection for engineering offices and firms against liabilities arising from their professional activities.It establishes a union-based umbrella that will oversee negotiations and contracts with insurance companies, ensuring unified technical and financial terms for participating firms.This will secure competitive insurance offerings and protect engineering work approved by the union.The regulation is designed to align with the standards required by local and international tenders and to expand opportunities for current and future engineering projects by ensuring professional and civil liability coverage.Public sector reform measuresAs part of ongoing efforts to modernise the public sector, the Cabinet decided to extend its earlier decision regarding employees who owe 50% of their financial dues due to combining multiple salaries or working outside official working hours.The extension allows affected employees to settle the remaining balance before the end of the current fiscal year.International agreementsIn international cooperation, the Cabeint approved a draft law ratifying the 2025 Extradition Agreement between Jordan and Spain. The agreement aims to strengthen bilateral legal cooperation, enhance efforts to combat crime and ensure that fugitives do not evade justice all within the framework of constitutional and legal principles.The Cabinet approved an agreement with the Russian Federation to mutually cancel visa requirements for citizens of both countries. The step is intended to boost bilateral relations, facilitate travel and create new opportunities for cooperation in various fields.Administrative decisionThe Cabinet decided to refer Engineer Wajdi Dalaeen, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Local Administration for Technical Affairs, to retirement.