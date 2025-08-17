403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Society Of Engineers, Qatar Scientific Club Wrap Up 2025 Summer STEM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Society of Engineers, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Youth's Qatar Scientific Club, concluded the 2025 Summer STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Program.
The closing ceremony honored the participating young Qatari men and women, as well as the training, organizational, and volunteer teams. The event was attended by HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Yasser bin Abdullah Al-Jamal, along with several leaders from both institutions.
On this occasion, Chairperson of the Qatar Society of Engineers Engineer Amna Mohammed Al Naama hailed the program as the first of its kind in implementing innovative youth projects, offered by the Society in collaboration with the Qatar Scientific Club and supervised by the Ministry of Social Development and Family.
This program is not merely a passing summer activity, but rather a journey of exploration and creativity that combines scientific knowledge with practical application, aimed at empowering a generation capable of thinking, innovating, and leading the future, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, Al Naama said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Executive Director of the Qatar Scientific Club Engineer Abdulrahman Saleh Khamis emphasized that the program targets pre-university students, making it an important guiding experience toward scientific and engineering disciplines.
Engineer Nadia Al Owainati, a member of the Qatar Society of Engineers and a member of the judging panel, described the program as an exceptional and unique experience, and affirmed the Society's commitment to continuing such initiatives.
Meanwhile, Nada Abduljalil Al Mahmeed, from the National Planning Council, stated that the strong participation from attendees reflects the commitment of the organizing bodies to supporting the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.
Engineer Hamad Abdullah Al Ashraf, a member of the Qatar Society of Engineers, highlighted the importance of raising awareness about cybersecurity within youth education programs.
The ceremony also included the announcement of the winning projects in various fields, which were evaluated by a specialized panel of judges.
The closing ceremony honored the participating young Qatari men and women, as well as the training, organizational, and volunteer teams. The event was attended by HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Yasser bin Abdullah Al-Jamal, along with several leaders from both institutions.
On this occasion, Chairperson of the Qatar Society of Engineers Engineer Amna Mohammed Al Naama hailed the program as the first of its kind in implementing innovative youth projects, offered by the Society in collaboration with the Qatar Scientific Club and supervised by the Ministry of Social Development and Family.
This program is not merely a passing summer activity, but rather a journey of exploration and creativity that combines scientific knowledge with practical application, aimed at empowering a generation capable of thinking, innovating, and leading the future, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, Al Naama said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Executive Director of the Qatar Scientific Club Engineer Abdulrahman Saleh Khamis emphasized that the program targets pre-university students, making it an important guiding experience toward scientific and engineering disciplines.
Engineer Nadia Al Owainati, a member of the Qatar Society of Engineers and a member of the judging panel, described the program as an exceptional and unique experience, and affirmed the Society's commitment to continuing such initiatives.
Meanwhile, Nada Abduljalil Al Mahmeed, from the National Planning Council, stated that the strong participation from attendees reflects the commitment of the organizing bodies to supporting the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.
Engineer Hamad Abdullah Al Ashraf, a member of the Qatar Society of Engineers, highlighted the importance of raising awareness about cybersecurity within youth education programs.
The ceremony also included the announcement of the winning projects in various fields, which were evaluated by a specialized panel of judges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment