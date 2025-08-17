Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Society Of Engineers, Qatar Scientific Club Wrap Up 2025 Summer STEM

Qatar Society Of Engineers, Qatar Scientific Club Wrap Up 2025 Summer STEM


2025-08-17 02:02:16
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Society of Engineers, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Youth's Qatar Scientific Club, concluded the 2025 Summer STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Program.
The closing ceremony honored the participating young Qatari men and women, as well as the training, organizational, and volunteer teams. The event was attended by HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Yasser bin Abdullah Al-Jamal, along with several leaders from both institutions.
On this occasion, Chairperson of the Qatar Society of Engineers Engineer Amna Mohammed Al Naama hailed the program as the first of its kind in implementing innovative youth projects, offered by the Society in collaboration with the Qatar Scientific Club and supervised by the Ministry of Social Development and Family.
This program is not merely a passing summer activity, but rather a journey of exploration and creativity that combines scientific knowledge with practical application, aimed at empowering a generation capable of thinking, innovating, and leading the future, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, Al Naama said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Executive Director of the Qatar Scientific Club Engineer Abdulrahman Saleh Khamis emphasized that the program targets pre-university students, making it an important guiding experience toward scientific and engineering disciplines.
Engineer Nadia Al Owainati, a member of the Qatar Society of Engineers and a member of the judging panel, described the program as an exceptional and unique experience, and affirmed the Society's commitment to continuing such initiatives.
Meanwhile, Nada Abduljalil Al Mahmeed, from the National Planning Council, stated that the strong participation from attendees reflects the commitment of the organizing bodies to supporting the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.
Engineer Hamad Abdullah Al Ashraf, a member of the Qatar Society of Engineers, highlighted the importance of raising awareness about cybersecurity within youth education programs.
The ceremony also included the announcement of the winning projects in various fields, which were evaluated by a specialized panel of judges.

MENAFN17082025000067011011ID1109938795

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search