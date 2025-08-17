Jobs In AI, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Healthcare Most In Demand In Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The most professions in demand in Qatar currently are AI, cybersecurity and data science along with professionals in healthcare and STEM teaching, noted an official of Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation.

“Qatar's labour market is evolving in line with its national development strategy and global transformations. Currently, there is strong demand for professionals in healthcare, particularly nursing and allied medical fields; education, especially in STEM teaching; and technology, including AI, cybersecurity, and data science,” Mohammed A al-Kubaisi, senior career programmes and services officer, QCDC told Gulf Times.

“These sectors align with the country's goals for a diversified, knowledge-based economy. QCDC works closely with national stakeholders to keep our guidance aligned with these trends, ensuring students and job seekers understand where opportunities lie and how to prepare for them,” explained al-Kubaisi.

Al-Kubaisi advised the students that choosing a major for higher education should be a strategic decision grounded in self-awareness and a clear understanding of labour market needs-not something based on impulse or peer influence.“Students should take time to reflect on their personal interests, strengths, and long-term goals, while also researching emerging industries and job opportunities. It is important to explore both local and international universities and programmes, keeping in mind the academic environment and opportunities for further study. We also encourage students and their support networks - parents, teachers, counsellors and mentors - to rely on trusted resources, such as those provided by our centre, to make informed decisions,” he continued.

The official also stressed on the role of parents for students in choosing a major for higher studies. He noted:“Parental involvement is most effective when it is based on support and guidance, not imposition. Parents should listen to their children's aspirations and help them explore suitable academic paths rather than pushing them toward traditional or socially prestigious fields. They can play a vital role by exposing their children to real-world experiences, encouraging internships, and promoting informed discussions.”

He also said that while choosing a major with limited demand may present challenges, it does not necessarily close the door to career opportunities.“Many skills are transferable, and with the right development - through training, upskilling, or graduate studies - students can pivot into high-demand sectors.

Moreover, niches within low-demand fields may still hold value in specialised contexts. Our role at QCDC includes helping students understand the flexibility of career paths and encouraging lifelong learning to remain adaptable. We also advocate for aligning passion with practicality: a degree should serve as a launchpad, not a limitation,” he pointed out.

Al-Kubaisi stated that the rising interest in technology reflects global and national shifts towards digital economies.“However, over-concentration in any field can lead to oversupply, while neglecting others essential to national development. Qatar still needs experts in education, healthcare, social sciences, and other human-centred disciplines.

At QCDC, we help students explore a broad spectrum of career options, linking them to real-time labour market data and national development goals,” he added.