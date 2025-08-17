Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Welcomes Constructive Atmosphere At Trump-Putin Meeting


2025-08-17 02:02:14
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) welcomed the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, held in Alaska on Friday.
GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi praised the constructive atmosphere of the Alaska summit, saying it demonstrated that disputes and crises can be resolved through cooperation, dialogue, and peaceful solutions.
He reaffirmed the GCC's consistent position in support of peaceful dialogue as the best path to addressing regional and international issues and promoting global peace and security, and reiterated support for international efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

