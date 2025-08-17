QRCS Launches New Health Project For Rohingya Refugees In Bangladesh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has announced a new humanitarian project to improve and scale up the quality of health services at the field hospital for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

Funded by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and implemented in collaboration with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), the project is part of the ongoing efforts to improve health conditions at the Rohingya refugee camps of Cox's Bazar, which host more than one million refugees amid harsh living and humanitarian conditions.

A QRCS statement said the core of the project is to operate the BDRCS field hospital for 24 months, ensuring the continuity of basic and specialized health care services for refugees and host communities.

The project targets more than 150,000 beneficiaries, providing emergency medical care, reproductive health, maternal and child health care, dental care, and psychosocial support, while enhancing the field hospital's infrastructure and capacity.

Also, the project will establish an epidemic emergency preparedness and response hub, to boost disease monitoring and rapid response to potential outbreaks, given the overpopulation at camps and ongoing epidemic-related challenges.

The project represents an effective model of humanitarian partnership between national and international organizations, combining the field expertise of BDRCS with the technical and financial support provided by QFFD and QRCS, which helps strengthen the local health system and make it more crisis-proof.