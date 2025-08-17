Over 10 Services In Qatar Exempted From Closure During Friday Prayers: Gazette

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Commerce and Industry, HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani, issued the decision No. (80) of 2025, published today, August 17, 2025, in the official Gazette issue number (21), regulating the working hours for commercial, industrial, and similar public establishments during Friday prayers.



Article (1) of the decision states that all commercial, industrial, and similar public establishments are permitted to operate according to the hours they determine throughout the entirety of the day of Friday, with the exception of some specific establishments.

In accordance with the directives issued by the Ministry, and in accordance with public interest and wellbeing, Article (2) of the decision states that“all commercial, industrial, and similar public establishments must close their doors and cease all work during Friday prayers for a period of one and a half hours, starting from the first call to prayer.”

The following set of commercial, industrial, and similar establishments, are exempt from the previous obligation:



Pharmacies.

Hotels and lodging facilities.

Hospitals, health centers, and private medical clinics.

Fuel stations.

Commercial establishments located at the state's entry points, such as airports, land ports, and seaports.

Telecommunication companies.

Management of electric and water power-generating machines

Bakeries

Airline company offices at airports and seaports.

Businesses where operations continue without interruption and with a shift system.

Transport of passengers and goods by land, sea, or air. Any other activities determined by the specialized department in the Ministry, in accordance with the public interest and well being.

Article (3) of the decision states that all relevant authorities, each within their own jurisdiction, must adhere to the implementation of this decision, and it shall be effective from the day following of its publication in the Official Gazette.