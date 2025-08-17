Amir Sends Condolences To President Of Pakistan

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to HE President Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on the victims of the floods that struck northwestern Pakistan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

